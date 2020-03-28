Sarawak police receive 400kg worth of PPE

KUCHING: Sarawak Police Contingent yesterday received 400kg worth of personal preventive equipment (PPE) comprising face masks, gloves and sanitisers yesterday, courtesy of Ministry of Health, Coway and Yayasan Kossan.

“The equipment will be disbursed to all district police headquarters in the state,” said police Air Wing Unit Sarawak commander ACP Alias Abdul Wahab in a statement.

He said this would enable the police to carry out their duties on the front line with confidence on their hygiene and health.

He added Sarawak Air Wing Unit would also provide flight logistics to the nearest airport of each police district headquarters.

For areas far from airports such as Kapit, Belaga and Song, the equipment would be delivered by the Sibu District police headquarters who might use boats as their logistic solutions.

Meanwhile, the PPE equipment were flown by King Air Beehcraft 350 aircraft from Subang Airport to the airbase in Kuching.

It was the first time that the air wing is using its own logistics to pick up supplies from Kuala Lumpur. Before this, supplies were sent and received via commercial flights.