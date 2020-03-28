Special allowance a morale booster for frontliners – CUEPACS

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) said the special monthly allowance for the frontliners is a great morale booster for them to continue carrying out their duties in fighting the Covid-19.

Its president, Adnan Mat said the special allowance provided under the people-centric economic stimulus package (PRIHATIN) announced by the government today came at the right time and proved that the government was very concerned of the group’s wellbeing and appreciated their deeds and sacrifices.

“At the same time CUEPACS would like to ask the government to also consider extending the allowance to the Fire and Rescue Department and local authorities personnel who are also directly involved as frontliners in fighting the disease,” he said in a statement here, today.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced an increase from RM400 to RM600 of the special monthly allowance to the frontliners comprising doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, who are directly involved in managing and containing Covid-19 infection in the country.

The government is to also pay a monthly special allowance of RM200 to the military, police, customs, immigration, Civil Defence Force and RELA personnel involved in enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO) now in force until April 14.

Their allowance will be paid from April 1 till the end of the pandemic.

CUEPACS also expressed gratitude to the government for the RM500 one-off cash aid to civil servants, that he said would help them, especially those in the B40 group, in buying food and essential items. – Bernama