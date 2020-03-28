Sukma postponement no surprise — Abdul Karim

KUCHING: Sarawak has welcomed the decision to delay the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma XX) in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sukma Supreme Council on Wednesday agreed to postpone the biennial national multi-sport meet, which was set to run from July 11 to 19 in Johor.

Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the decision was expected as the country is battling to prevent and suppress the spread of the virus.

“We were informed about this yesterday (March 26) after the video conference meeting which was presided by Minister of Youth and Sports Dato Sri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and we will abide by the decision,” Abdul Karim said in a statement.

Youth and Sports Assistant Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan also attended the meeting.

The minister however refuted that the postponement was not due to the growing pressure on the Sukma’s organising committee over the coronavirus outbreak.

“The postponement or delay in staging this year’s Sukma had become increasingly inevitable.

“Every state contingents including the athletes faced enormous disruptions to their training regimes,” he lamented.

Exposure trips and their preparations for the Games were also affected, Karim added.

He said the ministry, through the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) and the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS), will notify all the respective associations on the matter.

“All 837 local athletes, coaches and officials will receive latest updates on Johor Sukma,” said the minister.

Abdul Karim added that his ministry’s main concern has always been the health, safety and wellbeing of Sarawak athletes.

“As far as our athletes are concerned, they are all in good health and are requested to obey the Movement Control Order (MCO) to avoid the risks of getting infected.

“The ministry is working closely with SSC and MSNS to ensure that all the athletes are healthy,” he added.

The Covid-19, first detected in the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan, has also forced the historic postponement of Tokyo Olympics, which was scheduled to be held in August this year.