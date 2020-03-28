SUPP Piasau makes face shields for Miri Hospital

MIRI: SUPP Piasau branch is taking the lead in providing Miri Hospital with the much needed face shields for use by medical personnel when handling Covid-19 patients.

Its chairman Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew told reporters yesterday that Miri Hospital made an appeal for the items as their usage had increased during this pandemic.

“I had a lengthy discussion with its director Dr Jack Wong on the matter, and I was given the understanding that the face shields would be used by the medical team when attending to Covid-19 patients.

Ting and a team of volunteers comprising party members and members of the public will be making 1,000 face shields to be delivered to Miri Hospital.

“The materials needed to make face shields are transparent plastic, sponge, rubber band and glue which are sponsored by generous members of the public.

“Mirians are very generous people, and have been coming together and helping each other in this fight against the coronavirus. We will win this fight,” said Ting.

Ting welcomes those who wish to donate more materials, so that they can produce more face shields to assist the front liners.

For more information and inquiry, call 012-877 8188 (Ting) or 016-896 3170 (Chia).