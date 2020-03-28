Uggah: Decision to carry out disinfection process in S’wak still ‘remains to be seen’

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said it remained to be seen whether Sarawak would carry out the disinfection process in public places to contain the Covid-19 outbreak in the state.

He said this in response to the announcement by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that a nationwide disinfection process would be carried out nationwide beginning Monday on high risk areas of the infection.

The process would be conducted together with local government authorities and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

“We will evaluate whether to carry that (disinfection process) out in Sarawak or not, but for now we are still identifying the virus hotspots in the state,” said Uggah at a press conference at The Spring Shopping Mall here today.

Uggah, who is State Disaster Management Committee chairman, previously disclosed that the state government was working with Sarawak Multimedia Authority to map out Covid-19 hotpots in the state.

When asked about the costs incurred due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) being extended until April 14, he said that it was still too early to estimate the figures.

On a separate note, Uggah urged those who may have had close or casual contact with patients who tested positive for the coronavirus to report to the nearest hospitals so that decisions can made on whether or not they should be tested.

“In Kuching, people can also head to the Youth and Sports Complex at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here. We have a testing section for those with symptoms and another section for those without symptoms,” Uggah said.