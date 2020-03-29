15 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 15 new positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 197.

The Ministry of Health reported that four cases each were detected in Tawau and Sandakan.

Kinabatangan and Kota Kinabalu recorded three cases each, while Keningau recorded its first case yesterday.

With the four new cases, Tawau remains as the district with the highest number of cases in Sabah.

As it stands, Sabah is still the state with the fourth highest number of cases in the country, behind Selangor (579), Kuala Lumpur (344) and Johor (385).

Separately, Labuan recorded five new cases yesterday, bringing the total number to 10 in the territory.