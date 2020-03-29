20% special tax assessment discount April 1 – Mayor

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) will start giving out the 20 percent special tax assessment discount this April 1.

Announcing this yesterday, Kota Kinabalu City Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman said this would be implemented following the announcement made by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal on March 25 relating to the Sabah Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) Assistance Package.

“One of the assistance from the Sabah government is related to the 20% discount on the tax assessment by local authorities for this year,” he said in a statement released here yesterday.

“Kota Kinabalu City Hall is prepared to implement the special discount for year 2020 starting on April 1.

“Should there be any property owners who have cleared their annual tax assessment for 2020 before April 1, then the special 20% discount on tax assessment will be brought forward as a rebate for year 2021,” added Nordin.

Meanwhile, following the extension of Movement Control Order (MCO) to April 14, the DBKK Complaints and Public Relations Department will be closed.

Any complaints can be channelled to the DBKK WhatsApp Hotline at +6012 2220220.