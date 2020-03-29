4 taxi drivers from Kuching among 9 individuals arrested in Sibu for flouting MCO

SIBU: Four taxi drivers suspected of operating the Kuching-Sibu route were among nine individuals arrested for flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) here today.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, the taxi drivers aged between 31 to 37 years old were arrested at Paradom Road at about 11.50pm on Saturday night.

“The enforcement team stopped and inspected four taxis while manning the roadblock at Paradom Road.

“All four taxi drivers are from Kuching and it is suspected that they intended to pick up passengers in Sibu,” Stanley said in a statement today.

They were arrested under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants in discharging their duties and Rule 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations for defying the MCO, and are currently being remanded.

On a separate note, Stanley said that five other men were arrested at the Sibujaya commercial area at 9pm on Saturday night for violating the MCO.

The five men, aged between 19 to 27 years old, failed to provide valid reasons as to why they were still out beyond the stipulated hours of the MCO.

“They have been arrested under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants in discharging their duties and Rule 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations for defying MCO.

“One of them aged 19 was also arrested under Regulation 25(1)(n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990 after he failed to produce identification documents when stopped by the enforcement team,” Stanley said.