49 arrested in Sarawak for violating MCO, highest in Kuching with 17 arrests

KUCHING: A total of 17 individuals were arrested in Kuching for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) between 8am on March 28 and 8am today, making it the highest in the state.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said seven of those arrested in Kuching were involved in an illegal cockfighting session at Kampung Gersik, Petra Jaya around 3.20pm yesterday, while the rest (10 suspects) had failed to justify their reasons for being in a public place during the MCO period.

Throughout Sarawak, Aidi said a total of 49 suspects comprising of 45 men and four women were arrested within the 24-hour period.

The other arrests were made in Padawan with seven suspects, Sibu (seven), Serian (five), Bintulu (five), Matu Daro (two), Meradong (two), Kota Samarahan (one), Marudi (one), Lubok Antu (one) and Kanowit (one).

In Padawan, four (three male and one females) suspects were arrested for illegal online gambling activity at a cafe in Jalan Matang.

Besides the 11 suspects being arrested for illegal cockfighting session and illegal online gambling activity in Kuching and Padawan, the remaining 38 suspects were arrested for failing to justify their reasons for being in a public place during the MCO period.

All 38 suspects were released on police bail after their statements were recorded.

Aidi said all of the arrests were made under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Rule 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

“The seven suspects who were arrested for the cockfighting session are investigated under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1962 and Betting Act 1953.

“The four suspects who were arrested for online gambling will be investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.”