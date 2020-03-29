A shot at the bullseye

MIRI archery coach David Ting has a dream – to produce an Olympic bowman.

Over the past two decades, despite facing daunting obstacles, he persevered in his quest to one day groom an archery Olympian.

“The times I thought of giving up, I always reminded myself I wasn’t done yet but still had work to do in grooming champions,” he told thesundaypost.

Ting’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary and his passion for archery is inspiring his students to emulate the legend of Sherwood Forest, Robin Hood.

He was making light of himself when recalling how he got involved with bows and arrows.

“I first got interested in archery when I was 30 in the early 2000s. I was introduced to Petroliam Recreation Club (KRP), previously known as Kelab Shell Lutong.

“That was the only place where we could practise. There wasn’t any coach and for us, it was mostly self-taught but I gave it a shot anyway,” the 51-year old businessman said.

At the time, KRP members had already set up the Miri Archery Association. Ting joined as an ordinary member, hoping to learn more about the sport.

“There hasn’t been much promotion of archery in Miri – which I believe is due to limited facilities and coaching,” he said.

During a trip to Singapore, he stumbled upon an indoor archery centre while hanging around a shopping mall, and for him, it was a light bulb moment.

“I was thinking to myself, why hadn’t there been any indoor archery centre in Miri? Maybe I could start one,” he recalled.

In September 2000, Ting opened the first indoor archery training centre – King’s Archery Centre – at a shopping mall.

He intended to provide a proper place for Mirians to learn archery, eventually introducing the sport to the local community.

He said he was “pleasantly surprised” his centre made Malaysia’s Book of Records as the first-ever indoor archery range in Miri.

Ting said archery was never about making money – and there isn’t any to make, anyway.

He tried to improve his skills with constant practice and the help and resources he could lay his hands on.

During the early days, when the Internet was not as easily accessible as now, Ting drew inspiration from two sources – the poster of a South Korean archery champion and a videotape of the Olympic archery competition.

“Korea produces some of the world’s top archers and I truly believe it starts with a good body posture while holding the bow and arrow.

“I spent many hours watching the videotape, learning the various aspects of the sport – shooting position, technique, target and distance, light and other details. It may not the best way but it was the only way to learn back then.”

To promote archery among young students, Ting approached several Miri secondary schools in 2001, proposing to offer free training.

He was surprised with the overwhelming response which prompted him to set up an archery club in each of the schools.

“At the time, students took up archery because they just wanted to try it out. Parents doubted the future of the sport and eventually, it was the students who persuaded their parents to support their interests,” he said.

For those who wanted to learn but couldn’t afford the expensive equipment, Ting either lent them his or gave them a free set.

As merely practising to master the techniques could be rather monotonous, Ting organised inter-school competitions for the trainees to hold their interests and hone their competitiveness.

As the numbers grew, so did the demand for a bigger place. Ting began searching for an outdoor venue but the response was lukewarm initially.

“One of the suitable places is MCC Field but we need to book for available slots. As we don’t mobile storage, all the equipment is usually kept at my archery centre.

“Loading the equipment onto the truck, then unloading them at the field, before practice could start, was painstakingly long.

“One-third of the time and energy was spent loading and unloading. I was very touched and proud that the kids never complained but worked as a team. I guess, in a way, it was a good learning curve too.”

Progressive learning

Apart from juggling his business with coaching and making time for his family, Ting was also eager to improve himself.

The opportunity came in 2003 when national archery head coach Lee Jae Hyung organised a four-day course in Miri. Ting signed up.

“It was amazing how much coach Lee had helped improve my coaching. I’m thankful for his generous knowledge-sharing,” he acceded.

Imparting what he had learnt, Ting trained up his students and one of them became the first archer from Miri to represent Sarawak in Sukma 2004.

At a time when Malaysia’s archery standard was just picking up, Ting made it a mission to groom his trainees into well-rounded bowmen with sights set on the bullseye.

“There are many talents in Miri but I don’t just focus on talents. Attitude, commitment, hard work and parental support are equally important.

“There were talented trainees who gave up because of personal reasons. I felt sad but it was their choice and I respect that. For those who are committed, I will help them for as long as possible.”

Ting who is also archery coach for Miri with the State Sports Council, believes he should be the leading example to his trainees. And he has inspired his son to take up the sport and junior is now a member of the national team.

Last year, he brought three of his best archers to Kuching for a coaching course, conducted by coach Lee Jae Hyung. It was the second course for Ting 16 years after attending the first one.

“The three archers had learnt a lot and improved so much after the course going by their performances,” he noted.

He said he had also read a book by South Korea’s first Olympic archery coach, Kim Hyung Tak, who emphasises a lot on basic skills.

“Coach Kim’s basic skills in this context aren’t necessarily only for beginners but also apply to all archers, regardless of skill levels. Coach Lee Jae-hyung, on the other hand, focuses on inner skills such as breathing.

“I learned from both coaches, studying their techniques, combining their best techniques and incorporating them for training my students.”

Recently, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew pledged his support to the Miri Archery Association to develop local archers.

The Piasau assemblyman will help to arrange archery courses.

Ting said he wanted to do more for his trainees and organising courses would be a way forward.

Proper training centre

The present outdoor training centre next to a tennis lawn, opposite Kampung Sukan Petronas, is in dire need of an upgrade.

The one-acre land the association applied for in 2004 through the Social Development and Urbanisation Ministry was for a proper training venue.

“The design, submission of the building plan and other details took a lot of time, energy and money.

“Our plan was approved three years later in 2007. What followed was a lot more work to set up the place. Though we finally have a place to share with other archery clubs, we still face a lot of issues on safety.

“When it rains heavily, we worry about flooding and muddy soil. We can only make use of what we have as the association is struggling financially,” Ting revealed.

According to him, a storage room, a restroom, and a meeting room are some of the basic facilities.

He hoped to add these to the training centre but it would only be possible with support from the government and the public.

“Of course, I do hope the Sports Ministry can invest more by developing programmes to help the archers perform better.

“Similar to other sports, we put in every effort to produce the best archers. This should be recognised by the government and the Sports Ministry because, in any competition they win, the archers carry the country’s name.”