Boost’s Tabung Covid-19 aimed at helping frontliners

KUCHING: Boost has introduced ‘Tabung Covid-19 by Boost’ – a donation fund meant to help ease the burden of those directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in Malaysia.

The fund was introduced in conjunction with the launch of the #BoostGotYou campaign, aimed at helping Malaysians get through the current crisis, which has led the government to enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Boost chief operating officer Mohd Khairil Abdullah said the ‘Tabung Covid-19 by Boost’ was created so that Malaysians could easily channel their support through their e-wallets, where Boost would then deploy the funds to the appropriate beneficiaries.

“There are many unsung heroes in the medical profession who are working tirelessly to put our needs ahead of theirs, and in the midst of this battle in preventing the spread of Covid-19, there are families who fall casualty to the coronavirus.

“Every day poses new challenges for everyone, and we encourage Malaysians to get involved and join us in the effort to support and assist our frontliners who are keeping us safe, as well as families of victims, through this fund.

“No amount is too small, as we believe little gestures can make a big difference,” he said in a statement.

Through ‘Tabung Covid-19 by Boost’, all funds collected would be channelled directly to the Ministry of Health (MoH)’s recently-established Special Covid-19 Fund and also to various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) actively looking after communities directly affected by Covid-19.

Funds received up till March 31 this year would be channelled to the MoH, while those received from April 1 to 30 would be distributed between the ministry and the relevant NGOs.

The funds slated for the MoH would be utilised to purchase medical equipment, medicines, reagents, disposable items, and other medical necessities.

The ‘Boost Covid-19 Fund’ is the first of the five initiatives under the #BoostGotYou campaign.

Now with the extended MCO period, Boost had become more determined to drive more innovative solutions through its e-wallet system that would help make staying at home throughout the duration of the MCO, as comfortable as possible.

Meanwhile, the other four initiatives under the #BoostGotYou campaign would be launched in the coming days – covering the provision of easy access to all daily essentials like ordering food and groceries, payment of bills and prepaid top-ups, streaming entertainment and gaming content, as well as Covid-19 insurance coverage.

“As our frontliners are working tirelessly to protect Malaysians from this deadly pandemic, all of us can play our part by observing the MCO. Boost and other digital providers have created services for Malaysians, enabling them to carry out necessary tasks such as paying bills, topping up their prepaid credits to stay connected with loved ones, and even shopping for groceries online without having to leave the safety of their homes.

“Let us all do our individual parts to support the sacrifices that our frontliners are making for the country,” said Mohd Khairil.

Tier-3 and Tier-4 micro-businesses such as small stall operators, who are Boost merchants, are an integral part of the e-wallet’s ecosystem. As another initiative under #BoostGotYou, these Boost merchants can also look forward to financial protection plans via Boost to help stave off the negative economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Information about the four upcoming initiatives under the #BoostGotYou campaign would be announced soon.