Business as usual for wet market in Medan Niaga Satok

KUCHING: It was business as usual at the wet market section in Medan Niaga Satok today despite a viral message about wet markets closing in Kuching, which had been proven to be fake news.

Fishmongers are allowed to operate during the current Movement Control Order (MCO) period, in line with the recent directives issued by the State Special Committee on Security that farmers, breeders and fishermen can continue with their daily routines and sell their products at places agreed by the local councils.

Those in the market were seen wearing masks and practice social distancing as both the fishmongers and customers take preventive steps against Covid-19 infection in accordance with the MCO guidelines.

One of the fishmongers when met said he was happy the viral message was untrue, since he and the other fishmongers can still continue with their business and earn some money during this MCO period.

However, he voiced concern over the lower volume of sales during the MCO as sales have been just slightly halved from the volume sold during normal days.

Despite this, he said he and the other fishmongers have been complying with the price fixed by the government when selling to customers.

Yesterday, Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato’ Dev Kumar said the viral message about the wet markets closing was fake news that could scare people.

Dev assured that all markets, supermarkets and grocery stores are still open and the people need not worry, and he also said the police are urging people who spread fake news to stop the unlawful act.

“If the police find the people who spread it, we will immediately arrest them and they will face the full force of the law,” he had said.

The State Special Committee on Security after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on Thursday had issued directives that farmers, breeders and fishermen can continue with their daily routines and sell their products at places agreed by the local councils from 7am to 7pm.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement on Thursday explained the directives issued by the State Special Committee on Security was to ensure there is continuous supply of food during the MCO period, which has been extended to April 14.