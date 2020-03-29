Chong: Families in need of essential food items can register names, contacts with DAP Bandar Kuching, Stampin service centres

KUCHING: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Bandar Kuching and Stampin service centres will be registering the names and contacts of families who are in need of essential food items supply during this Movement Control Order (MCO).

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen said that the party initially intended to send food supply to families in need but the government has forbidden all non-governmental organisations to deliver food supplies to individual households.

“As such, we will forward all the names and contacts collected to the Welfare Department for the latter to supply essential food items to the families,” said Chong in a statement.

Though the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had stressed nobody will be left out of the economic stimulus package, Chong believes many are still left out when it comes to the package’s implementation, before taking into account the possibility of delay in the implementation as well.

For instance, Chong said despite the cash hand-outs to B40 families were intended to be given out in April, the exact mechanism for the rolling out of the plan has yet to be made known.

To some families, he said the immediate challenge was putting food on the table, especially so for daily-paid workers who have little or no savings.

“The first 14 days of MCO is definitely tough on them, but the second 14-day MCO period will be a disaster,” he said.

As such, Chong said DAP Bandar Kuching and Stampin service centres will assist in collecting names of those in urgent need of food supply and forward them to the relevant government agencies.

“We will also do the follow-up to ensure that these families do receive the food items from the relevant government agencies,” said Chong.

Members of the public who are in need of essential food supply can contact the following people by giving them their name and identification number, number of family members, address and contact number.

For those residing in Padungan areas, they can contact Wong King Wei at 016-868 1239, Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (018-770 8354) and Anthony Chin (010-960 2334).

Those in Pending can contact Violet Yong Wui Wui (016-889 8544), June Choo (016-855 2213), Agnes Chuo (016-868 3433) and Chan Khong Gin (014-686 0505）.

In Batu Lintang, they can contact Julian Tan Kok Ping (012-977 4983), Daphne Ting (016-579 7707), Kenny Boon (012-880 3340) and Lily Yee (016-858 5069).

Residents in Kota Sentosa can contact Michael Kong Feng Nian (013-819 9191), Kiung Teck Chang (016-886 4641), Ting Kee Kai (013-833 4499) and Bong Kuet Vui (016-888 7229).

In Batuk Kitang, the public can contact Abdul Aziz Isa (014-320 1619), Brandon Lee (013-566 8667), Sim Kiat Leng (016-426 2210) and Nethiyananthar Belilingam (John) (013-813 0997).

In Batu Kawa, they can contact Chong Chieng Jen (017-2288221), Christina Chiew Wang See (013-579 1377), Chong Siaw Lang (016-884 5060) and Chin Keh Haw (016-576 2009).

As for Stakan, those in need of essential food items supply can contact Leslie Ting (016-800 6068), Zafarin Affendie (016-873 3944), David Ong (016-579 6827), Valarie Emma (0111-0342454) and Edward Sabi anak Janny (019-928 6690)

The registration exercise will only be done through online, WhatsApp and phone calls in adherence to the MCO.