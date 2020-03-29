Council re-opens several permanent Tamu 7am-7pm

MIRI: In line with the latest directive from the Ministry of Local Government and Housing, Miri City Council will reopen several Tamu starting today (March 29) for people to get daily essentials.

Only tamu on permanent structure are allowed to operate during movement control order (MCO) period with stricter social distancing.

Tamu Muhibbah, Tamu Khas, Tamu Kedayan, Tamu Dato Hj Ahmad Lai in Luak, Tamu Morsjaya, Tamu Taman Tunku and Tamu Pujut Corner are open from 7am to 7pm, according to Miri Mayor Adam Yii.

Meanwhile in Marudi, farmers, breeders and fishermen are only allowed to sell produce in Pasar Rakyat in Marudi, Beluru, Lapok and Long Lama.

Those found trading at any other areas would be ordered to move to the specified locations immediately.