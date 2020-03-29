Covid-19 forces couples to postpone weddings

KUCHING: Wedding bells will not be ringing any time soon for two couples here who had to postpone their big day due to Covid-19 and movement control order (MCO).

Natalia Arderiasonia Wilroade, an immigration advisor who registered her marriage with Robby Leong, a health, safety and environment officer Dec 19 last year said they decided to postpone their April 25 wedding with 670 invited guests including some from overseas.

“When we received news about MCO, I started calling the hotel to postpone the wedding to the next available date in December. As there was no weekend slot available, we decided on a week day before informing our families and guests,” she lamented as they have been planning their wedding for over a year.

Another groom-to-be who only wanted to be known as Chong said that his wedding planned for April 1 with 300 guests was postponed on March 10 when a Bruneian became the first positive Covid-19 case in Borneo.