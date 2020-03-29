Covid-19: Malaysia records seven deaths, 150 new cases – Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded its highest Covid-19 death in a single day to date with seven deaths reported today, bringing the death tally in the country to 34.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Covid-19 positive cases also increased to 2,470 after 150 new cases reported today.

“The 28th death (case number 2,321) was a 91-year-old Malaysian woman. She had a history of diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease. She was admitted to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre on March 26 and was pronounced dead at 8.48 am, March 28, ” he told a daily Covid-19 news conference here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the 29th death was also another Malaysian woman, aged 64, with a history of diabetes and hypertension.

“She was admitted to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Negeri Sembilan on March 25 and died at 10.15 pm on March 28.

“The 30th casualty involved a local man, aged 76, also with a history of diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease. He was treated at the UM Medical Centre and was pronounced dead at 11.33 pm, March 28,” he said,

The other casualty was a 27-year-old Malaysian man, also with a history of diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease.

He was admitted to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, Perak on March 27 and died at 7.44 pm yesterday (March 28), said Dr Noor Hisham.

Dr Noor Hisham said the 32nd death (case number 1,239) was another Malaysian man, aged 50, with a history of hypertension and was also a participant at the Seri Petaling tabligh convention.

“He was admitted to the Enche’ Besar Hajah Kalsom Hospital in Johor on March 22 and was pronounced dead at 7.44 pm, March 28.

“While the 33rd casualty (case number 1,249) was a 37-year-old man with a travel history to India.

“He was treated at the Permai Hospital in Johor on March 21 and died at 11.25 pm last night (March 28),” said Noor Hisham.

The 34th death (787th case) was a 77-year-old Malaysian man, also with a history of hypertension and he was admitted to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on March 18 and was pronounced dead at 10.40 am today.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 68 patients have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals today, bringing the tally of fully recovered Covid-19 cases in the country to 388 cases.

To date, 73 Covid-19 positive patients are being treated in the intensive care units with 52 of them requiring respiratory aid, he added. – Bernama