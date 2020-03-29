“Doctor, pity my Covid-19 baby,” says mother

KUALA LUMPUR: A mother was heard pleading to the doctor to pity her baby who has to undergo a second Covid-19 test at hospital recently.

This scene was shared via the Facebook of Dr Ahmad Samhan Awang, a doctor in Kuala Lumpur Hospital who related the risk of contracting Covid-19 as anyone can be infected including babies.

“We saw with our eyes how a four-month-old infant was diagnosed positive for Covid-19 in the first test. Now after a while there is a need to carry out the test a second time.

“The mother cried when she saw her baby went through test again. It is a sad situation but we are not heartless. We too feel for the mother and baby,” wrote Dr Ahmad.

He explained that the second test is compulsory so that health personnel could be sure the test results obtained are accurate.

Apart from that, he said Covid-19 virus is now spreading very fast and could come from various clusters which have not been identified.

“Covid-19 does not recognise anyone, young or old, man or woman, adult or baby. It does not discriminate skin colour or race. We just have to look after ourselves,” he said.

Therefore, Dr Ahmad advised all Malaysians to continue staying at home during the Movement Control Order (MCO) which has been extended to April 14.

“If we come back from buying essential goods, please make sure to wash your hands with soap before touching your children. Change your clothes and bath. Be careful that we could be bringing the virus in from the outside,” he advised. – Bernama