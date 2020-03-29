Eight arrested for defying MCO in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: Eight people were detained for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) on Friday.

Sandakan District Police Chief, ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin confirmed, saying the suspects were detained in three locations: one in Sandakan town, five in Kampung Forest, and two in Taman Merpati.

Two suspects, who were arrested in Taman Merpati, besides defying the MCO, were also suspected to be involved in selling drugs.

They were brought to the Sandakan police station for investigation under Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, while the two drug suspects are also investigated under Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The local communities have been urged to obey the MCO and cooperate with the police in breaking the chain of Covid-19.