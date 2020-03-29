Food supply is adequate, no need to panic buy – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The government today assured the people there is adequate supply of food during the duration of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said what happened was people were looking for the brand and not the product.

“Surveys at 27 supermarkets showed that basic food supplies were still easily available. When rice is said to be sufficient, it refers to the product, not the brands.

“So the people do not have to worry and make panic purchases,” said Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, after chairing a meeting of the Special Ministerial Committee on the MCO here today.

Ismail Sabri said most supermarkets have implemented social distancing measures and also limit the number of customers at their premises at any one time.

Commenting on the spread of fake news, Ismail Sabri asked the people to get information from the right sources.

“There are still a lot of fake news and now it’s not just from individuals,” he said.

Citing a news portal as an example, which listed the areas to be locked down, Ismail Sabri said it was a fake news.

“I have never made that statement to the media. Any statement would only be made available to some official media. If it comes out of non-official media, it is fake news,” he said. – Bernama