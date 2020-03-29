Gas stations’ operating hours extended to 6pm

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has allowed the gas stations in Sabah to extend their operations up to 6pm for vehicles that deal with essential goods and services.

State secretary Datuk Safar Untong said that the new directive is now in full effect.

Previously, gas stations in the state were only allowed to operate from 6am to 2pm during this Movement Control Order period.

“However, an extension up to 6pm will be given to the gas stations to supply petrol and diesel, specifically for vehicles that carry essential goods or those that carry out essential services,” said Safar in a statement yesterday.

City Hall had previously ordered all gas stations in the state shorten their operations hours up to 2pm due to the MCO.