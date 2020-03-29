Increase in arrest of defiers on 11th day of MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of individuals who defied the Movement Control Order (MCO) is still high with 649 people arrested until yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Of the total, he said, 73 of them had been charged in court and pleaded guilty to the offence.

“The police have been given permission to take stern action, including issuing compound and taking to court those who defy the order,” he said at a daily press conference here today.

He said 997 road blocks were mounted yesterday, with 310,938 vehicles inspected, from more than 200,000 vehicles the previous day.

It showed that people are still moving around as there are still many vehicles on the road, he added. – Bernama