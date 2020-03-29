Land and Survey Dept confirms 30 pct discount on 2020 land rent

KUCHING: The Land and Survey Department has confirmed that any land rent payable for this year will have a 30 per cent discount.

In a statement yesterday, the department pointed out that any land premium due this year would also be deferred to next year.

“For example, if the current land rent is RM1,000, the owner is only required to pay RM700 after 30 per cent discount. If the land rent is due during the time of the Movement Control Order (MCO), surcharge raised will not be imposed,” said the department.

Under the RM1.15-billion Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid Package unveiled by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on Monday, the measures included a 30-per cent discount on payments of land rents for all land tenants for 2020, which would benefit 52,403 commercial, industrial, residential, large scale plantations, and other public facilities.

Abang Johari also said there would be a one-off deferment payment for land premium for 2020. Regarding this, the Land and Survey Department said this measure meant any instalment payment for 2020 would be deferred to next year.

“That means owners will only be required to pay the instalment premium in 2021.

“For example, if a title issued in 2019 has the following instalments: 2019 first instalment; 2020 second instalment; 2021 third instalment; 2022 fourth instalment; and 2023 fifth instalment, then the second instalment payable in 2020 would be treated as the second payment in 2021,” explained the department.