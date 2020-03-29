Latin America coronavirus cases pass 10,000

MONTEVIDEO: Coronavirus cases in Latin America surpassed 10,000 on Friday, according to an AFP count based on official government and World Health Organisation figures.

The first case in Latin America was reported on Feb 26 in Brazil, which has become the regional epicenter of the pandemic with almost 3,000 cases and 77 deaths.

Overall, there have been 182 deaths from Covid-19 in Latin America and almost 10,500 cases.

The worst affected countries after Brazil are Chile with more than 1,600 cases and Ecuador with over 1,400. However, while Chile has suffered five deaths, there have been 34 in Ecuador.

Over the last week, Latin American countries have been reinforcing measures to combat the virus outbreak.

Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, El Salvador, Panama and Venezuela are in complete lockdown.

Guatemala, Honduras and Peru have imposed nighttime curfews and closed their borders.

But in countries with high levels of poverty, many governments have also put into action economic assistance plans.

Recession-hit Argentina, for example, has increased subsidies for poor families, pensioners and the unemployed, while pledging US$5.3 billion in loans to help small and medium-sized companies.

Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru have also offered one-off subsidies for poor families.

Also on Friday, cruise company Holland America Line said that four passengers have died aboard one of its cruise ships, which is stranded off the coast of Panama over fears of a coronavirus outbreak on the ship.

The Zaandam, with 1,800 people aboard, has not been able to dock anywhere since March 14 and was turned away by several ports after reporting that 42 people were suffering from flu-like symptoms.

“Holland America Line can confirm that four older guests have passed away on Zaandam,” the Dutch-owned company said in a statement.

“Yesterday a number of patients with respiratory symptoms were tested for Covid-19 and two individuals tested positive.”

It said there were now 138 people aboard that “have reported to the ship’s medical center with influenza-like symptoms.”

It is trying to sail to Florida in the US and Holland America sent a second cruise ship to meet it in Panamaian waters carrying Covid-19 test kits, supplies and relief staff.

But authorities blocked it from accessing to the Panama Canal.

“The health ministry didn’t give permission, the boat is in Panamaian territorial waters, but it has to remain in isolation,” said Panama’s seaway administrator Ricaurte Vasquez.

Meanwhile, Argentina closed its borders until at least the end of the month.

In mid-March, the country had already shut its borders to foreigners and non-residents.

President Alberto Fernandez also issued last Friday an order for a near-total lockdown until the end of the month that is expected to be extended.

In Uruguay, new President Luis Lacalle Pou announced a two-month reduction in pensions and salaries of public officials to pay for a fund to cover the costs of the virus outbreak.

He said there would be cuts of five to 20 per cent, adding that his own salary and those of ministers, lawmakers and state entity directors would drop by the maximum amount. — AFP