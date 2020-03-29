LHDN Hasil Care Line will be reactivated starting March 30

KUCHING: Inland Revenue Board Of Malaysia (LHDNM) Hasil Care Line (HCL) will be back in operations starting tomorrow (Mar 30), to answer queries about the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) while the board’s premises still remain closed until the end of the movement control order (MCO).

The HCL will operate from 9am to 5pm (Sundays to Mondays) throughout the MCO. HCL numbers are 03-89111000 or +603-89111100 (overseas caller). The HCL will entertain taxation issues and BPN.

Aside from that, the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) line 1800-88-2747 will also be in operation to answer any queries regarding BSH.

For customer’s conveniece, any queries and response regarding taxation issues or related issues can also be channeled to LHDNM via HASiL Live Chat; filling in the response form at LHDB official portal at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/ and LHDNM official social media accounts: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/LHDNM and Twitter – https://twitter.com/LHDNMofficial.

Tax payers can also obtain further information regarding taxation during the MCO period by visiting www.hasil.gov.my or click on the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) link http://lampiran1.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/faq_2.pdf.