Man rams through roadblock leading to high speed chase

KUCHING: A male suspect was arrested by the police when he rammed through a roadblock at Mile 11 Jalan Kuching – Serian which led to a high speed chase around 6.30am yesterday.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who confirmed the incident said the suspect is a 29-year-old civil servant from Melaka.

“The suspect in his bid to escape from the police even drove on the opposite side of the highway towards Siburan,” said Aidil in a statement yesterday.

Police, he said, then boxed in the suspect’s vehicle with three of their vehicles several times before the suspect lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road.

“After exiting his car, the suspect again tried to escape but failed. He was later apprehended by the police,” he added.

At the police station, the suspect tested positive for amphetamine / methamphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code, Rule 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020, Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police also seized the suspect’s car and nobody was injured in the incident.

Two police vehicles and two civilian vehicles were damaged in the pursuit.