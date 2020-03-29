Miri Disaster Management Committee sends out SOS for blood donors

MIRI: The Miri Disaster Management Committee has sent out an SOS for blood donors to help restock the Miri Hospital blood bank.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the blood bank is only getting an average of eight donors a day — far below the numbers needed.

“The committee has decided that existing blood donors need only show their donation book/card at roadblocks, informing the police that they are heading to Miri Hospital blood bank or MRC (Malaysian Red Crescent) Miri centre to donate blood,” he said following a committee meeting yesterday.

“As for new donors, they need to contact MRC Blood Donation on 016-8674138 or Karambir Singh on 016-878 5500 by stating their personal information such as full name, identification number, and contact number. A mobile message via WhatsApp application will be sent to the new donor’s phone, which they could show to the enforcement team at the roadblock.”

Lee said the police have been informed and the public will be able to donate blood without facing issues with enforcement personnel.

“The blood supply is crucially low and we are desperately appealing for the public to contribute to help save lives,” he said.

He also thanked farmers here for donating vegetables and fruits to hardcore poor families in the Tudan area.

“The food aid has been delivered from house to house by SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party) Senadin’s representative and the assistance is much needed by those experiencing difficulties at this critical period,” he said.

On a separate matter, Lee said a new mechanism has been devised to handle oil rig workers returning to Miri, to ensure the safety of the workers as well as the local community.

All returning workers, whether Sarawakian or non-Sarawakian, must practise self-quarantine for 14 days according to the guidelines from the Health Ministry and State Disaster Management committee.

Regarding the public continuing to go to the city centre, despite road blocks, to purchase daily essentials, Lee called on Miri City Council to look at providing more food supplies for areas with denser populations such as Permyjaya and Desa Senadin.

“The public are ignoring the roadblocks and warnings by heading down to the city centre. This is leading to another major issue and it is defying the MCO law.

“Therefore, it would be helpful to identify places near these housing areas, providing more complete and sufficient food supplies, so that residents need not have to travel all the way to Krokop 10 market or Miri Tamu Muhibbah to get the essential items,” he said.

Lee added Morsjaya Market and Taman Tunku Market will be allowed to reopen at specific times by practising social distancing under the MCO.