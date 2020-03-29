NGOs not allowed to send aid to frontliners for safety reason – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are not allowed to send aid directly to their intended recipients to prevent them from being exposed to Covid-19, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Commenting on the NGOs’ dissatisfaction in having to send their aid to the Welfare Department’s collection centre for channeling to the intended recipients, Ismail Sabri said the decision was made following advice from the Ministry of Health (MOH) for the safety of members of the NGOs involved.

“If they were to send the aid to the recipients themselves, whom they do not know if the individuals concerned are free from Covid-19 or not, we fear that they (NGO members) will be infected and then spread the virus to other members, as well as their family members.

“Even if they want to contribute, we have to care about their health,” he told a press conference after chairing a meeting of the Special Ministerial Committee on the Movement Control Order (MCO) here today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, however, said the government was prepared to hear the views of the NGOs on the matter and would discuss with them on the best way to resolve the issue. – Bernama

