Parliament can ratify Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package, says Idris

KUCHING: The RM250 billion Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package could be ratified by Parliament as a Supplementary Bill to the previous Supply Bill or a new Supply Bill, says Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang.

He called the package announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin on Friday a case of ‘shoot first, talk later’.

“It was an act of emergency. Because of the exigency of things, the government had to act fast. To wait any longer could be agonising and fatal to some sectors in the country,” Idris said in response to those questioning the package’s legality.

Idris said the prime minister had risen to the occasion and responded to the feedback, suggestions, and grouses from the ground.

“The package is aimed at easing the burden of the people at large and cushioning the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on almost all sectors. I know it is presumptuous to say this but surely reasonable MPs who have sympathy and empathy for the people would not object to the Bill to ratify the creation of the RM250 billion economic stimulus package,” he said.

According to Idris, Muhyiddin’s swift action was justified.

“I am sure the swift action – shoot first, talk later – of the prime minister is justifiable. But whatever it is, I am sure the implementation of the package and delivery of assistance would be transparent and accounted for,” he said.

On concerns from some quarters that the government would have cashflow problems by digging too much into the national reserve, Idris said the government could avoid that by borrowing from the IMF or World Bank.

He said as a good paymaster, Malaysia’s credit worthiness should not be an issue to either international organisation.