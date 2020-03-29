People’s attitude determines MCO success — Army chief

KUCHING: The people’s behaviour and attitude towards the movement control order (MCO) is vital to determine its success and duration, says the commander of First Infantry Division Major General Dato Md Din Abu.

The army could deploy as many troops as possible during this trying period but it would still be futile if people refused to adhere to the MCO, he said.

“Without the support and cooperation of the people, this (MCO) will not be a success,” Din told reporters when visiting security personnel manning a roadblock in Serian Division yesterday.

Serian District police chief DSP Aswandy Anis was also present during the visit.

Din also hoped the MCO period would not be extended any further.

“We have a total of 1,006 soldiers on the ground in Sarawak to assist the police man road blocks under ‘Op Penawar ‘ which started on March 22,” he added.

A total of 366 personnel are involved in road blocks and snap checks while the rest are taking a supporting role.

On another note, Din said the army would strengthen their position at the country’s border by conducting more patrols.

The patrol would be jointly conducted with the police at various known ‘Jalan Tikus’ to deter the entry of foreign illegals.