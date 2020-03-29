Sarawak records 11 new positive Covid-19 cases, total now 129

KUCHING: New positive Covid-19 cases increased from eight yesterday to 11 today, bringing the total number of cases to 129 in Sarawak since the first positive case was reported on March 13.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who announced this, said the new cases comprised of six males and five females.

“All these patients have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH),” he said at a press conference after chairing the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee meeting.

He also disclosed nine patients had been discharged although five had died since the first Covid-19 fatality was reported on March 17.

On Person Under Investigation (PUI) cases, he said 49 new PUI cases were recorded today bringing the cumulative number of PUI cases to 1,226 since Jan 11.

A total 1,080 of them are Malaysians, 25 Chinese citizens, 13 Indonesians, two Vietnamese, two Pakistan nationalities and one nationality each from Thailand, Canada, Australia and Japan.

“From these 1.126 cases, 129 confirmed as positive, 915 negative and 32 awaiting laboratory test result,” said Uggah.

On a related matter, he said that seven districts in Sarawak have been categorised as Red Zone or hotspots due to high number of positive cases.

The districts are namely Kuching which has 69 cases. Samarahan (16), Betong (8), Sarikei (6), Bintulu (5), Miri (9) and Limbang (6).

Six districts are categorised as Yellow Zone, namely Serian with 3 cases, Sibu (3), Mukah (1), Matu (1), Lawas (1) and Simunjan (1).

He also informed offshore workers in the oil and gas sector that they must undergo 14 days quarantine upon returning to Sarawak before they can go back to their workplace at the oil rig and platform.