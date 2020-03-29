Sarawakians voice support for Prihatin, suggest that stimulus package can be improved

KUCHING: The RM250 billion Prihatin Rakyat (Prihatin) Economic Stimulus Package) was well received by some Sarawakians interviewed today, although some also opined that it could be improved upon.

An area that some felt could be improved upon was the criteria for classifying those in the T40, B40 and M40 groups, where they felt that the criteria should go through a more thorough selection process as some features such as cash handouts under Prihatin, for example, only benefited those eligible for the Household Living Aid (BSH).

“We welcome the move by the government for creating Prihatin to help Malaysians weather the economic downturn which has been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic but the process for things such as cash handout for the lower income (B40) and middle-income (M40) families who earn less than RM4,000 needs to be improved.

“From my understanding, only those who are eligible for BSH are eligible for the cash handouts,” added Henry Ilon Jalel who is a village chief from Ulu Paku, Spaoh, Betong.

He suggested that the government improve the selection process for such aid or the BSH as he felt that there were a lot families from lower income (B40) and middle-income (M40) families at the moment.

Sufian Abdullah, a local entrepreneur from Kuching, also agreed with Henry where he said that Prihatin should aid all Malaysians and not just those who are eligible for the BSH.

“Should Prihatin be designed to help all Malaysians, we hope that it (or at least features such as cash handouts) would just help people who fits certain criteria.

“We hope it wont follow the mechanisms the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M), which was an initiative of the previous government to help the people in which only people who fit certain criteria are eligible,” said Sufian.

Under Prihatin, it was reported that lower income (B40) and middle-income (M40) families are would receive cash handouts totalling RM10 billion while for four million households earning less than RM4,000 a month, RM1,600 will be made available in two payments with RM1,000 paid in the month of April and RM600 in May.

Meanwhile, Sarawakians who welcomed the move also said that the introduction of Prihatin was a good move by the government as some were worried that prior to the stimulus package, they had no choice but to withdraw money from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to buy everyday necessities.

“I am relieved that there are other alternatives for me to get the much needed money for me to buy everyday necessities during the economic downturn.

Whatever it is for me and my family, we must make good use to whatever it is available for us for now as we understand that the country is in crisis,” said Patrick Ibang, a general worker living in Batu Kawa.

As for self-employed Desmond Mitchell Hill from Kuching, he opined that as long as he does not have to resort to withdrawing money from EPF, it is fine for him.

For him, withdrawing money from the EPF is comes as a last resort for him and now that the government have announced the Prihatin aid, it was a relief for him.

Prihatin was announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin on Friday (March 27).

Muhyiddin explained that the RM250 billion comprises RM128 billion for the people’s welfare, RM100 billion for businesses especially small and medium enterprises, and RM2 billion to strengthen the economy.