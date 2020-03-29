SEB extends counter closure to April 14

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Bhd is extending the temporary closure of all its customer service counters until

April 14 in compliance with the government’s directive for the second phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Critical functions such as the technical teams would remain in operation to ensure continuous electricity supply to all customers, the company said in a statement yesterday.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to use their online services by downloading the ‘SEB cares’ mobile application (available in Play Store or App Store) or via https://sebcares.sarawakenergy.com.my/ for billing and meter reading related matters, bill payments, to report any technical issues and also to make enquires.

During the MCO, customers are advised to keep track of bills and make prompt payments to avoid accumulation of amount once the order is lifted.

Customers can keep track of their bills through SEB cares as well as update their meter reading via ‘Make a Report’ feature in SEB cares.

Other than SEB cares, payment of bills can also be done through alternative platforms such as online banking via JomPay and e-Wallets like Sarawak Pay and Boost, as well as online shopping platforms namely Lazada and Shopee.

Payment kiosks located at Kuching (Saradise), Bintulu and Miri customer service centres are operational from 7am to 7pm daily.

For further enquiries on billing and technical matters, contact Sarawak Energy’s customer care centre at 1300-88-3111 or email to [email protected]