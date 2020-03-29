Senior citizen succumbs to injuries after accident in Kuching

KUCHING: A 72-year-old male motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) after he was involved in an accident with a multi-purpose vehicle at Jalan Nanas at around 3pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased has been identified as Tan Wee Tee @ Tan Qui Tee from Ever Green Garden in Jalan Nanas Barat, here.

“Based on the post mortem report, the deceased was pronounced dead due to serious liver and bowel injuries caused by the accident,” said Alexson in a press statement today

He also revealed that the deceased suffered injuries to his left hand and chest from the accident and was sent to SGH in an ambulance.

The driver of the other vehicle; a 54-year-old housewife claimed that the deceased, who was in the opposite lane, made an abrupt left turn into a junction, which caused the collision.

She was physically unhurt in the accident.

The case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.