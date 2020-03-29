Special permission granted to 23 M’sians to enter Sabah through CIQS in Tawau – State Secretary

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has granted special permission to 23 Malaysians to enter the state through the Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) in Tawau, said State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong.

Safar, who is also Chairman of the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre, said the 23 Malaysians included 12 people who participated in a tabligh programme in Gowa, Sulawesi, while the other 11 are civilians.

He added that 21 were Sabahans while the remaining two were from other states in Malaysia.

“However, only 18 of the group arrived in Tawau from Pulau Nunukan today, March 29. They were all taken to the Tawau district quarantine centre where they will stay for 14 days,” he said in a statement today.

Safar disclosed that the remaining five people including two children, cancelled their intention to return to Sabah today as they decided to stay in Nunukan, Indonesia until the Movement Control Order (MCO) is lifted.

He also said that the government is very concerned about the lack of crowd control in a few supermarkets and central markets throughout the state during the MCO period.

“For example, the crowded situation in the Tawau central market on March 28 which was made viral by netizens. In line with this, the state government has instructed the police, as the enforcing body, and the local authorities to intensify the monitoring of these premises,” said Safar.

Safar said all factories and premises involved in food production have been ordered to disinfect their premises and ensure that they maintain a high level of cleanliness as well as monitoring.

“Should any of the staff tests positive for Covid-19, the respective factory or premises must be closed and disinfection must be carried out immediately,” he stressed.

Safar disclosed that the Chinese government has sent a supply of Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) such as protective suit, goggles, medical masks, normal masks, forehead thermometers and facial masks from Guangzhou, China.

He said they arrived at the state capital today on a special chartered flight, adding that the donation from the Chinese government was to reciprocate and a show of gratitude to the Sabah government for coming to China’s aid when it was going through the Covid-19 outbreak.