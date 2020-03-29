SRDC reopens Sibujaya, Stapang, Selangau tamu markets 7.30am-2pm starting Monday

SIBU: The Bumiputera ‘tamu’ markets in Sibujaya, Stapang and Selangau under the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will be reopened from 7.30am until 2pm daily starting tomorrow.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said that they decided to reopen the markets following a new directive from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

“We will reopen the markets but there will be restrictions included social distancing for traders and visitors.

“For the tamu market in Sibujaya, it will be open only for 136 permanent traders who are paying monthly rentals to SRDC. Daily traders are not allowed,” he told a press conference after visiting the Sibujaya tamu market here today.

Also present were SRDC deputy chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew and secretary Justani Joni.

Sempurai said that they would place barriers at Sibujaya tamu area.

“The tamu will have just one entrance and one exit and our staff will man the entrance. Visitors to the tamu will have their body temperature taken together with their personal details to allow us and Sibu Health Office to trace them in case anything happened,” he explained.

He said daily traders are allowed at Stapang and Selangau tamu because they do not have monthly traders.

“But we want to advise them to practice social distancing,” he said.