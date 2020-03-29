Supply of essential goods sufficient during MCO – Che Abdullah

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MOA) has assured that the supply of essential goods is sufficient during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Its Deputy Minister II Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said there was no need for the public to resort to panic buying or store too much food as the situation was under control and supply was sufficient.

“The government will always ensure that there is sufficient supply of essential goods for consumers during this period, including during the month of Ramadan.

“In fact, checks conducted today found that there was sufficient supply of essential items and the price of goods was as usual,” he told reporters after visiting the Tunjung Rural Transformation Centre here today.

He added that the ministry had also opened a Covid-19 centre to monitor the supply of food, and problems faced by food suppliers during the pandemic.

“It cannot be denied that there are some complaints from sellers who cannot send their goods to consumers and the supply of some goods have been affected, but we are taking immediate action to resolve these problems,” he said.

Che Abdullah said traders or suppliers should not take advantage of the hardship faced by the public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As responsible people, traders and suppliers are advised not to take advantage of consumers by hoarding essential goods and increasing prices randomly.

“This should not happen as food delivery services is as usual and the government has given its assurance that food providers can continue delivering food during this period. – Bernama