Two bosses, six workers held

LAHAD DATU: Eight people – six locals and two Indonesian – were detained by police here for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO).

District Police Chief, ACP Nasri Mansor said all eight suspects aged between 19 and 50 were detained following an inspection on a hardware workshop in Jalan Dam, yesterday.

Nasri said that during the inspection at about 11am, police found that six men were in the middle of lifting and tidying the hardware in the workshop.

Investigation found that the six employees have been coming to work since March 23 following the order of their employers who claimed that they would be paid if they came or their salary would be deducted.

“We have detained their two employers to assist in investigation under Section 269 of the Penal Code, Section 22(b) of Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Act 1988 (Act 342) and Rules 3(1) of Prevention and Control of Infectious Disease Rules (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020,” he said.

Nasri also urged members of public from all walks of life to obey the MCO for the benefit of all parties to prevent the spread of COVID-19.