UCTS produces 600 units of face shield for medical frontliners

SIBU: University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS) takes creativity and innovation and puts it into action during the Movement Control Order (MCO) by producing a total of 600 units of face shields for medical frontliners in Sibu Hospital to use.

“Our UCTS team, comprised of members from different backgrounds and areas of specialisation, is doing their best by conducting the research to produce and supply a total of 600 units of face shield for the needs of medical front liners at Sibu Hospital.

“The groundwork is led by Dr Alan Ting Huong Yong, the UCTS’ deputy director of Centre for Research and Development, using the 3D printer technology and Laser Cutting machines producing more efficient results which can help to overcome the shortage of face shield.

“The face mask is a much-required PPE for health workers to wear during handling patients with suspected or confirmed with Covid-19 virus,” it said.

UCTS added that adhering to the instructions of staying at home during the MCO did not stop them from contributing to the nation’s fight against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The employees are working together in supporting the front liners, such as giving assistance to Sibu Hospital and also caring for the students who could not return to their hometowns during the MCO, the statement said.

“Currently, there are 200 students occupying the hostel in UCTS. The Student Development & Services Department (SDSD) of UCTS provides their care for the students during this critical time.

“On a daily basis, they check on the students’ temperature and isolate any students that are unwell to keep Covid-19 at bay. The department also ensures that the students are healthy mentally, as they are away from their families so the department checks up on them both physically and mentally,” the statement said.

The MCO was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as a preventive measure in battling the Covid-19 outbreak and was originally implemented from March 18 to March 31 but has been extended to April 14.