Uggah: No ministers, deputy ministers or department heads infected with Covid-19 so far

KUCHING: There are no cases of Covid-19 infecting ministers, deputy ministers or heads of department from Sarawak so far, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee meeting today, he said talks of positive cases involving the ministers or heads of department are just rumours so far.

“Please stop spreading rumours. Spreading irresponsible rumours does not help. This is not a time for us to joke around and to be a sadist.

“This is time for all Malaysians especially in Sarawak to come together to contribute in a positive way so that this crisis can be overcome as soon as possible. The police will not hesitate to take any action against any irresponsible group,” he said.

Uggah also said the police had arrested a total of 162 people who had flouted the Movement Control Order (MCO) throughout the state. March 25 to 29

Eight of them had been charged in court. whereby five had been sentenced to between two to four months imprisonment and three others fined.

The rest will be charged in court beginning tomorrow.

“I thank Sarawakians for their increased adherence to the MCO imposed since March 18. According to the police, the compliance by Sarawakians on MCO is at 95 per cent,” he said.

On another matter, he said inter-district travel is now no longer allowed now except for emergency cases and those permitted by their respective District Offices.

It was later clarified that those working in essential services are allowed for the inter-district travel provided they have verification or authorisation letter/documents from the companies.

He also informed that the Covid-19 screening centre at Youth and Sports Complex, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi have registered 1,771 cases since it was opened on March 21 until today.

He said a total 642 samples were taken, out of which a total of 17 cases have been confirmed there

“Tomorrow we will discuss how we can increase the capacity to run such tests in other parts of Sarawak such as Sibu and Miri,” he said.

He was also happy to inform that almost 700 persons identified with the Sri Petaling ‘Tabligh’ mosque gathering have reported themselves for health screening.

“We are now still tracing their close contacts and those in casual contacts with them,” he added.

For those non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who have contributing food to the frontliners, he advised them that all food contributions must now be delivered to the Welfare Department.

He explained they could no longer deliver directly to the intended recipients because this will encourage big gathering of people.

“Beginning tomorrow all food contribution from NGOs are to be delivered to the Welfare Department which will then forward them to the targeted recipients. This is to discourage a big crowd from going out unnecessarily,” he said.

To those NGOs or private bodies wishing to contribute in other form, he said this can be sent to the Secretariat of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee.