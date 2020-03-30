435 needy families in Tebedu constituency receive aid from Tebedu Service Centre

TEBEDU: The N21 Tebedu Service Centre has started distributing basic necessities to 435 needy families in the constituency to help ease their burden following the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

The distribution process which began last Saturday (March 28) saw two lorries being used to send the contributions to the recipients living in more than 50 villages within four zones namely Bantang, Mengarat, Amo dan Tebedu.

Tebedu assemblyman Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong, who is also Education, Science and Technological Research Minister, said the needy families are those who had been identified by the respective village chiefs or Ketua Kaum (KKs).

“It is the KKs who were asked to submit the list to our service centre, and our men would further work on this list based on our financial capability. The list given to us transcends political divides as this is the time of crisis,” said Manyin.

He also said life is going to be tough for these needy families during the MCO since their breadwinners mostly work as daily-paid labourers including as construction workers in the urban centres.

“Not many of them still plant rice. Therefore, they may have nothing to fall on if the MCO is further extended,” he said.

Manyin added it is a tough job for an elected representative during times of crises but through the N21 Tebedu Service Centre, he would continue providing services to the people through the trying times during the MCO period.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Patihe Abdul Rahman and Penghulu Dennis Gamin from the service centre are supervising the distribution process which commenced with the delivery of the assistance to 38 families in the Mengarat Zone last Saturday.

Several more families received the basic food necessities yesterday, and the distribution of these assistance is expected to be completed within the next days.

The drivers of the two lorries used in the distribution process were also issued with special permits to allow them to transport the items during this MCO period.

MCO is now implemented nationwide since March 18 to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection. Initially slated to end on March 31, the MCO has been extended to April 14.