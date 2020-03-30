BSH recipients need not make new application for BPN

PUTRAJAYA: Households and single individuals who have been listed as the Cost of Living Aid (BSH) recipients do not need to make a new application for the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) cash handouts.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement yesterday said the BPN payments would be made directly to them through their bank accounts registered under BSH.

“Households earning RM4,000 or less will get BPN of RM1,600 while singles earning RM2,000 or less will receive BPN of RM800.

For households earning between RM4,001 and RM8,000 and singles earning between RM2,001 and RM4,000 who are registered taxpayers under the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), MOF said they also do not need to make a new application for BPN.

BPN payments of RM1,000 for households and RM500 for eligible individuals under the category will be made directly to them through their bank accounts registered with LHDN, it added.

For those who have not yet registered, new applications can be made starting April 1 via LHDN’s website at www.hasil.gov.my, it said.

“The ministry wishes to remind the public to be wary of scammers who have become emboldened by the opportunity to commit fraud against those who need such assistance.

“Recipients are advised to refer to official sources and not to disclose any personal information to any third party,” it said.

For more information, the public can contact the MOF at 03-8882 9089/ 03-8882 9087/ 03-8882 9191/ 03-8882 4565/ 03-8882 4566 from 9 am to 5 pm (Sunday to Friday), through email at [email protected]/ [email protected] or Telegram application PRE PRIHATIN or the MOF official Facebook page.

Enquiries can also be forwarded to LHDN via calls from 9 am to 5 pm (Sunday to Friday) at 1-800 882 747 or 03-8911 1000. – Bernama