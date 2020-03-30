Covid-19: 828 individuals arrested yesterday for flouting MCO – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 828 individuals were arrested during police patrols and at roadblocks across the country for flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this showed police were taking sterner action in light of people still disregarding the MCO.

Speaking at his daily press conference on the MCO, Ismail Sabri said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) have so far mounted 1,520 roadblocks and checked 257,287 vehicles. – Bernama

