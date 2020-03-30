Covid-19: Malaysia records three more deaths, 156 new cases

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 156 new cases of Covid-19 were reported up to noon today, raising the cumulative total in the country to 2,626 cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said three more deaths were recorded today, bringing the tally to 37.

“The 35th death (case no.1,952) was that of a Malaysian woman aged 57 years with a history of diabetes.

“She had a history of travel to Indonesia. The patient was treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh and pronounced dead on 29 March at 4pm,” he said at the daily press conference on Covid-19 developments.

“She had a history of travel to Indonesia. The patient was treated at Hospital Sungai Buloh and pronounced dead on March 29 at 4 pm,” he said.

The 36th death (case no.1,941) comprised a Malaysian man aged 47 years who was treated at the Sarawak General Hospital from March 23, and died today at 8.10 am.

Dr Noor Hisham said the 37th death (case no.2,471) was that of a Malaysian woman aged 46 years with a history of high blood pressure and autoimmune disease.

She was warded at Miri Hospital, Sarawak and died today at 9.02 am. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —