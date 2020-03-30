Covid-19: One more death recorded, total now 35 – Health D-G

KUALA LUMPUR: Another death due to Covid-19 was recorded, bringing the death toll due to the virus to 35, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the 35th death was a 57-year-old Malaysian woman.

“She had travel history to Indonesia and started having symptoms five days before being admitted to Putrajaya Hospital on March 17 and later to Kuala Lumpur Hospital and then the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“She was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 18 and her health deteriorated day by day and was pronounced dead on March 29 at 4 pm,” he said in a statement on his official Facebook account last night.

The Ministry of Health expressed deepest condolences to her family, he added. – Bernama