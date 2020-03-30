Covid-19: Two more deaths reported in Sarawak, total fatalities rise to seven

KUCHING: Sarawak has recorded two deaths from the Covid-19 virus, bringing the death toll to 7 since March 17, this year, said State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

One of the deaths was recorded at the Sarawak General Hospital and the other in Miri, he told a press conference today.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press conference in Kuala Lumpur said the Kuching death was a 47-year-old male who was admitted to the SGH on March 23, and passed away at 8.10am today.

The Miri death was a 46-year-old female, who has a history of high blood pressure and autoimmune disease, said Noor Hisham. She died at the Miri Hospital at 9.02am today.

Continuing on, Uggah said Sarawak today recorded six new positive cases where three are being treated at SGH, two in Miri Hospital and one in Sibu Hospital.

This brings the total of positive cases for Sarawak at 135 since the first positive case was recorded on March 13.

The state also recorded 50 new Person Under Investigation (PUI) cases as of today, bringing the total to 1,176.

“977 out of the 1,176 tested negative while 64 are still awaiting lab results,” he said.

Meanwhile, on sterilisation or disinfection operations, Uggah said the authorities led by the local governments conducted disinfection operations at several locations in Kuching namely the Stutong Community Market and Medan Niaga Satok.

He said the operations will continue at more hotspots tomorrow, which has been identified by the local governments.

“They are going to do more tomorrow and the local government will continue to identify hotspots that need to be disinfected,” said Uggah