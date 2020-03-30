Doctor charged for flouting MCO, obstructing officers on duty

GEORGE TOWN: A doctor at a private clinic pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today on two counts of obstructing a civil servant from discharging his duty and violating the Movement Control Order (MCO), implemented to contain Covid-19.

Dr Ong Hean Teik, 61, from Tanjung Bungah made the plea after the charges were read out before Magistrate Jamaliah Abd Manap.

He was accused of obstructing Penang Island City Council enforcement officer Muhd Alif Aizad Abd Latiff from carrying out his duty at Penang City Park, Jalan Persiaran Kuari at 6 pm, March 19 under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

He faces a maximum jail term of two years or a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both upon conviction.

He was also charged with going to the Penang City Park at 4.45 pm on the same day without valid reason as required under Rule 3(1) Prevention of Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the infected local areas) Regulations 2020.

This Rule provides for a fine of up to RM1,000 or a jail term of not more than six months or both upon conviction.

The court set bail at RM13,000 for both charges and ordered Dr Ong to surrender his passport and report to a police station once a month.

The magistrate fixed June 9 for re-mention.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan while the accused was represented by lawyer Bala Mahesan. – Bernama