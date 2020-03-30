DUBS chairman Datu Abang Helmi Ikhwan appointed to the Economic Action Council

KUCHING: Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) chairman Datu Abang Helmi Ikhwan has been appointed to the Economic Action Council (EAC), according to the Prime Minister Department.

According to a statement, the decision to appoint economic experts from East Malaysia was made during an EAC meeting today.

Meanwhile, Datuk Bridget Lai @Bridget Anne Chin Hung Yee, a well-known banker from Sabah was appointed to the council as well.

With their addition, the council currently has 13 members.

In the meeting, it was also agreed that the views and complaints among the small and medium enterprises community will be looked into as they face challenges due to Covid-19 outbreak.

To reduce the burden of business community, premise owners are urged to consider offering discounts, deferment and exemption of rental payments for businesses that cannot operate their business during this period.

The Ministry of Finance will also review reports concerning the RM250 billion Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package that was announced recently to ensure its objectives will be achieved.