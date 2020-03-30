Face mask ceiling price set at RM1.50 per piece effective April 1

PUTRAJAYA: The new ceiling price for face masks has been fixed at RM1.50 per piece effective April 1, the government announced today.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the new price is lower than the RM2 per unit set previously.

“Not many face masks are locally produced. They are mostly imported. So, we are also bound to pay the price of imported face masks.

“We will continue reviewing the price (of face masks) from time to time and if it continues to drop, we will review it and announce a new ceiling price,” he told a press conference after the meeting of the Special Ministerial Committee on the Movement Control Order (MCO) here today. – Bernama

