Fishermen bemoan drop in sale

MIRI: Fishermen here are feeling the pinch with decreased sales of fish as customers shy away from visiting the wet market in view of the Covid-19 outbreak and Movement Control Order (MCO).

A local fisherman, Abdul Mutalib Jaluddin in his 50s, said his catch of fish did not decrease but the number of his customers had dropped drastically for fear of being stopped by the authorities as they were urged to stay at home.

“Fewer and fewer people are visiting Batu Satu Lutong fishermen wet market as they comply with the MCO, resulting in the drop in our sales and income from selling fresh fish,” Abdul Mutalib lamented yesterday.

“It affects us the most as we have to pay our boat fuel, our helpers and co-workers,” he added.

He said some regular customers including restaurants and seafood outlets had cancelled their orders or asked for delay in delivery.

Meanwhile, another fisherman, Yunus Ibrahim, hoped the government would speed up giving the aid for the low income group.

He said they were fortunate that they could still go out to sea to catch fish and sell their catch even though not many customers came to buy their fish, which provided them with some money for their daily needs.

“We pray to God this disease will stop and we thank our Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and our Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari (Tun Openg) for giving assistance packages to all the rakyat regardless of race and religion,” he said further.