FMM: Manufacturing companies allowed to bring in two personnel to process payroll for March 2020

KUCHING: Manufacturing companies are allowed to bring in two personnel from either human resources or finance department to process payroll for March 2020, said Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM).

According to an advisory posted in FMM’s website yesterday, the personnel are permitted entry to workplace only for one day – on either March 31 or April 1.

“The government has agreed for Human Resource or Finance personnel to be allowed entry to the workplace for payroll processing for March 2020 wages.

“This is particularly for companies that are unable to process payroll remotely,” the federation said.

Following the extension of the movement control order (MCO) period, FMM also said the employers were to issue an authorisation letter, their full name, the Identification Card number of the personnel and employer contact number for ease of verification.

The personnel must also carry the authorisation letter with them at all times for ease of movement should they are stopped by enforcement authorities along the way.

“Strict action will be taken on any employer misusing this approval for this very specific purpose,” it said.